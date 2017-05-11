Mufflers to mitigate noise at Area 27

Instead of spending half a million dollars on sound mitigation measures at Area 27, the simple solution is the right muffler, says the president of the motor sports club.

On Monday, Bill Drossos told Oliver Town council that specific mufflers will address the noise factor that some local residents have been complaining about.

“I tell those guys (drivers) to put better mufflers on their cars. It’s a simple solution . . . $300 to $400 mufflers,” Drossos said.

He noted there is no guarantee of success after spending $500,000 on sound barriers, so the better solution is a noise-quelling muffler.

Drossos said that sound carries farther in cool weather, so he believes the noise won’t be as noticeable this summer.

“It depends which way the wind is blowing,” Drossos pointed out.

He noted that Area 27 will do its part by setting limits on the noise, probably at 104 decibels. He stated that people could faintly hear the noise during sound tests at 100 decibels.

Councillor Jack Bennest said the noise issue is out of the Town’s jurisdiction.

“We have some influence . . . but you don’t want bad press,” he said, to which Drossos agreed.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said he knows that Area 27 wants to be a good corporate citizen.

Noise or no noise, water councillor Rick Machial said the racetrack will bring a lot of money to the area.

And judging by what Drossos told council, it already has.

He said Area 27 has prompted approximately $500,000 in hotel room bookings in the South Okanagan. He also noted that a large automobile manufacturer has selected Area 27 for a media launch. In addition, high profile magazine editors are coming here to test cars on the track, resulting in some good media exposure, Drossos said.

“So much is happening so fast,” he stated, adding the club currently has 243 members, with only 57 memberships left. A membership costs $45,000, with yearly dues between $3,000 and $4,000.

He pointed out that Area 27 has resulted in $6 million to $10 million in real estate transactions in the South Okanagan so far.

“A lot of members are buying vacation properties (here). One member moved from Vernon to Osoyoos to be closer to the track.”

According to Drossos, Area 27 members spend about $4,000 a week in town on lunches and fuel.

Drossos said their corporate members are entertaining their clients here, adding that 40 people went to Tinhorn Creek Vineyards for lunch one day.

The exotic car buff said Area 27’s driving academy is the top competitive driving school in North America.

He said that Valentino Balboni, the former chief test driver for Lamborghini, came to Area 27 recently with Walter Wolf, who had a Formula One team in the 1970s.

Drossos said the motor sports club will see a variety of drivers, from the blue collar worker with a $2,000 Honda to the more affluent driver with a $2.5 million McLaren.

He noted their driving school is open to the public, and they have three of the top driving coaches in North America. He added that people who take the course can apply for a regional novice license.

The public rate for two-and-a-half days of driving school is $2,600 plus GST. This course covers theory, braking, shifting, cornering, linking turns and lapping.

Area 27 also offers a one-day “grass roots” course in order to give people a taste of what it’s like to handle cars at high speeds. Don’t have a car? No problem. The track has older BMWs and Camaros available, Drossos said.

Those who simply want to watch the action can do so from the public viewing area.

“We encourage spectators.”

Drossos said Area 27 has had an impact on the South Okanagan in terms of creating new businesses. For example, he said the new cottage industry is vehicle storage.

He pointed out that J.F. Launier from JF Kustoms in Osoyoos has adopted a new business model by taking care of members’ cars at Area 27.

“It’s a full-time job for him,” Drossos said.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times