Municipal election and pursuit of indoor aquatic centre should create plenty of excitement in 2018

The dawning of a new year always brings anticipation and excitement and it’s no different as Osoyoos and area residents ease into 2018.

As we head into a brand new year, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2018 here in Osoyoos and across British Columbia.

One of the highlights of 2018 will most certainly be the first municipal election held in British Columbia in four years.

Mayor Sue McKortoff has hinted strongly that she will be seeking another four-year term when local voters head to the polls in November.

The current council that includes Jim King, Mike Campol, Carol Youngberg and veteran C.J. Rhodes has been one that gets along exceptionally well and has provided solid leadership and decision-making for Osoyoos residents over the past four years.

Who will be running again and what challengers will step forward should be very interesting to say the least.

The current mayor and council are considering whether or not to increase the current size of council from five (mayor and four councillors) to seven (mayor and six councillors) and are in the midst of conducting an online poll to gauge public opinion.

It would cost roughly $50,000 with wages and benefits to increase council by two members.

Another issue that surfaced late in 2017 sure to garner plenty of attention over the next few months is a partnership designed to bring an indoor aquatic facility to the South Okanagan.

The towns of Oliver and Osoyoos, with support from the Osoyoos Indian Band and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), have agreed to work together to see if a multi-million indoor aquatic centre could become a reality.

The Town of Oliver has officially applied for a $100,000 Rural Dividend Fund to conduct a feasibility study on the indoor aquatic centre. That study would detail such crucial issues as costs and possible location.

The only way this project will ever become reality is for both towns, the RDOS and OIB working together as a team, so it should be intriguing to see exactly what happens in the coming months.

Local taxpayers are looking at a three per cent tax hike in 2018, which isn’t unreasonable considering council has the exceptionally difficult task of trying to find almost $600,000 in additional costs related to policing now that Osoyoos’ population has officially exceeded 5,000.

The stark reality is local taxpayers are going to have to pay for these additional policing costs each and every year unless the funding formula between the municipality and senior levels of government changes and no one is holding their breath waiting for that to happen.

On the ice, we’re hoping the Osoyoos Coyotes can continue yet another excellent regular season into the playoffs.

After a rather slow start, the Coyotes are again playing outstanding hockey and are once again near the top of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League overall standings.

After last year’s heartbreak, when the Coyotes were literally one second away from advancing to the KIJHL championship series, here’s hoping they can make the leap to the finals and win it all.

We wish all Osoyoos and area residents a safe and prosperous new year and nothing but the very best in 2018. And the editorial staff here at the Osoyoos Times will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of all newsworthy events in our wonderful community throughout the year, while providing great value to our advertising clients.