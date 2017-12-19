Home   >   News   >   Museum piece piano entertains guests

Museum piece piano entertains guests

By on December 19, 2017

Gyll Burton, 10, entertained guests with Christmas songs at the Osoyoos Museum’s open house Saturday. Gyll is the daughter of the museum’s executive director and curator Kara Burton, pictured with her. The piano was a Heintzman and Co. player piano patented in 1896, but Gyll didn’t use the perforated piano rolls that can play the piano automatically. The open house marked the last day of the year that the museum was open. Kara Burton says there will be new displays in 2018 including one showing 1950s housewares and another to mark the upcoming 70th anniversary of Cherry Fiesta. (Richard McGuire photo)

