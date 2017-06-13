Museum’s ‘Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!’ is a big hit in first year

Many teams competed in Sunday’s “Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!” a fun combination of a car rally and a version of Trivial Pursuit based on local lore.

The event, running for the first time, was organized by the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives.

Winning teams won shopping sprees at Osoyoos Home Hardware. There were also some fun prizes for fastest, slowest, team spirit, funniest answer and “lost their way,” said Kara Burton, the museum’s executive director.

The questions were a mix of history, environmental, fun, silly, nonsense and local knowledge.

(Contributed photos)