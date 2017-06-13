Museum’s ‘Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!’ is a big hit in first year

The first-place team was Land Lubbers. Team members were Keith Robinson (second from left), Charley Risley, Liz Robinson and Karen Risley. There for the presentation were Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff (left) and Mat Hassen, president of the museum’s board of directors. The winning team won a $300 shopping spree at Osoyoos Home Hardware and got 109 out of 114 possible points. (Contributed photo)
“Team Canada” registers for the “Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure” on Sunday, a car-rally event organized by the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives. (Contributed photo)
Participants in their vehicles wait to depart on the “Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!” organized by Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives. (Contributed photo)
A team checks in after completing the course. (Contributed photo)
“The Adventurers” placed second. They are Lorna Short, Gerry Short, Julie Hamilton and Fred Hamilton. Presenting the prize at right is Mat Hassen, president of the museum’s board of directors. They won a $200 shopping spree at Osoyoos Home Hardware and got 108 points of a possible 114. (Contributed photo)
“Trail Hawks” placed third. They are Lyn Motkoski, Bob Sutherland, Darlene Lillies and Neil Lillies. Making the presentation at right is Mat Hassen, president of the museum’s board of directors. They won a $100 shopping spree from Osoyoos Home Hardware and they got 107 points from a possible 114. (Contributed photo)
Many teams competed in Sunday’s “Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!” a fun combination of a car rally and a version of Trivial Pursuit based on local lore.
The event, running for the first time, was organized by the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives.
Winning teams won shopping sprees at Osoyoos Home Hardware. There were also some fun prizes for fastest, slowest, team spirit, funniest answer and “lost their way,” said Kara Burton, the museum’s executive director.
The questions were a mix of history, environmental, fun, silly, nonsense and local knowledge.
