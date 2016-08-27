Don't miss
VIDEO: Music and art add ‘cool vibe’ to Jojo’s Café
By staff1 on August 27, 2016
Alan Bleiken
March 2, 2017 at 2:24 pm
To all who watch this video. Looking at this video, post-production, it is evident to me (Alan) that in the moment of recording my answers, they were not fully representative of what I believe.
I am referencing in particular my comments about what we have here in Osoyoos that makes our community so great. In the video I mention the lake, which of course is such a beautiful facet or our community. What I neglected to mention are the mountains, the orchards, the wineries, the countless festivals and wonderful businesses and residents our town boasts.
The music and art we showcase at Jojo’s Cafe is just another piece of a much larger mosiac that keeps me here, and hopefully provides some great entertainment for locals and visitors alike. My apologies if I neglected you or your contributions with my incomplete comments. It was a live take, no rehearsals interview and my answers were not in line with my greater appreciation of our community.