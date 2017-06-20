Music in the Park returns for third year this summer with brand-new lineup

The Osoyoos Music in the Park concert series is back this summer for its third year with an all-new lineup and a few format tweaks.

The free concerts, which kick off June 30, run every Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gyro Park Bandshell.

This summer there will be 10 concerts with the final one on Sept. 1, the Friday of the Labour Day weekend.

The biggest format change is that all performers will play the full two hours. Last year, especially when solo performers were involved, some concerts were done as double bills with performers switching during the break.

“Two hours I think is a good length of time,” said Janis St. Louis, one of the “Three Amigos” who organize the concerts. “It’s easier when there’s only one group setting up and most people can handle two hours easily.”

The “Three Amigos” have also lost a member – Rusty Copeland – and gained another – Roland Berg. Copeland, a musician, has moved to Kelowna, but was active in the planning of this year’s series.

The other Amigo is Alan Bleiken, who also books concerts for Jojo’s Café. St. Louis books concerts for Market on Main.

St. Louis said Copeland, as a musician, was able to help with many sound system issues.

“Roland Berg is a musician himself, so it’s helpful when a band is setting up for sound checks and stuff like that,” she said.

While some of this year’s performers have played in Osoyoos before, this summer will be the first time any of them have played at Osoyoos Music in the Park.

There’s a mix of music styles including reggae, ska and folk, but most of the music will be pop, rock and country.

“We have a better idea of what the crowd likes and we choose accordingly,” said St. Louis. “You have to hold the audience so it has to have activity and enthusiasm. Certain kinds of music like slow jazz and quiet low-key kind of background listening music are not going to hold people.”

Last year the most popular performance was the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and St. Louis tried to bring them back.

“I had them booked right away,” she said. “Then about two months ago they emailed me and said they were being shipped overseas.”

But they recommended Jet Stream from the Royal Canadian Air Force in Winnipeg and St. Louis was able to book Jet Stream to perform on Aug. 11.

The seven-piece reggae band Foundation Stone from the Kootenays plays on Aug. 18.

Local band August Accord also plays reggae along with ska and folk. They perform on July 14.

St. Louis is also excited about Daniel Gervais, from Edmonton, the 2016 and 2011 Canadian Grand Master Fiddle Champion. He performs on July 7.

Country musician Aaron Halliday, from Penticton, plays a tribute to American singer and songwriter Alan Jackson and performs July 28.

“I’m looking forward to him,” said St. Louis. “It seems like we do have quite a following of country rock people here.”

The series opens June 30 with the Rob Robertson Band, which has played their country rock at Jojo’s Café. Closing the series on Sept. 1 is local rock and country singer Diane Ball.

Other performers include Chase the Dragon (July 21), Uncorked (Aug. 4) and Route 33 (Aug. 25).

St. Louis said the Three Amigos start choosing the performers in January and many of the performers are now initiating the contact, sending music samples.

“We sit around and listen to it and see what we think,” she said.

Music in the Park is funded under the province’s Resort Municipality Initiative, which funds projects through the town to promote tourism.

St. Louis said the concerts draw a mix of locals and tourists, with some regular attendees setting up their chairs in favourite spots long before the concert starts.

“I think it offers local people as well something on a Friday night, to enjoy your own community,” she said. “Anybody from any age would enjoy it.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times