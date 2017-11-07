We must not ever forget Canadian soldiers who sacrificed so much

Remembrance Day is always a bittersweet day for millions of Canadians and residents around the world.

For all of the Canadian soldiers who were seriously injured or paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave up their lives to ensure Canada would remain a free and democratic country, Remembrance Day ceremonies allow millions of regular Canadians to say thank you in a very heartfelt way for all they have done.

For the soldiers who remain, it’s often very difficult to attend ceremonies every Nov. 11 as it brings back a flood of horrible memories of friends they have lost and injuries they have suffered.

Millions of Canadians from coast to coast will pack into community halls, hockey arenas and Royal Canadian Legions on Saturday to pay tribute to all of the current and past members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were and are willing to sacrifice life and limb so we can remain one of the best places in the world to live.

Here in Osoyoos, another packed house of several hundred local residents is expected to jam into the Sonora Community Centre gymnasium on Saturday morning for this community’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

The fact that millions of Canadians take time from their busy lives to participate in Remembrance Day ceremonies every year is very encouraging and important because we must never forget the sacrifices of the soldiers who risked so much.

Most of the Canadian soldiers who fought so valiantly in the Second World War are now gone and those who remain deserve our sincerest gratitude and appreciation.

Those who fought in the Korean War are getting older and it’s important we not forget their contributions to Canadian history.

Thankfully, Canada hasn’t had to get its soldiers involved in any major combat missions since the end of the Afghanistan conflict.

But there are thousands of soldiers across the country who deserve our respect and admiration for their efforts in that longstanding and difficult battle.

While it is often a sombre and difficult event for many, Canadian Veterans and current members of the Canadian military deserve to be honoured and remembered on this very special day held on the 11th day of the 11th month each year.

Throughout the past century, Canadian soldiers have been recognized around the world in numerous conflicts as some of the bravest, fiercest and best trained anywhere on the planet.

We must always remember and honour all of the soldiers who stepped up when the going got tough and remember all of those who never returned to their wives, husbands, children, families and communities across this great country. Lest we forget all they have done to keep Canada free and strong.