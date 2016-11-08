Name of local burial ground officially being changed to Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery

The name of the cemetery in Osoyoos will soon officially be changed to the Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery after Town of Osoyoos council supported a motion Monday adopting a new cemetery bylaw.

Jim Zakall, the town’s director of financial services, prepared a report for council stating the town is responsible for operating the local cemetery under a bylaw adopted in August of 2016.

Council unanimously passed the first three readings of the new cemetery bylaw and it’s expected to officially become law at the next meeting of council on Nov. 21.

“Consumer Protection BC conducted a review of the town’s cemetery bylaw and facility,” said Zakall. “This organization is the regulatory authority responsible for the administration and enforcement of the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, the Cremation Internment and Funeral Services Act and the Cremation Internment Funeral Services Regulations.”

From the review conducted, a number of recommendations were made, including:

– Changing the town’s cemetery license from ‘Osoyoos Cemetery’ to ‘Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery; to be consistent with the signage at the cemetery.

– A fee schedule has been posted on the main floor at town hall for public display.

– The care fund rate for adult grave space has been increased to $154, which is 25 per cent of the fee for an adult grave space.

These changes were all reviewed and approved by the town’s operational services department, said Zakall.

These changes will continue to ensure the users of the cemetery will pay for the services at the facility and will not be funded through taxation, he said.

The cemetery bylaw that is expected to be adopted in two weeks is 18 pages long and includes fee schedules, definitions of terms, offences and penalties for those caught vandalizing property at the cemetery and expected conduct while visiting the cemetery.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times