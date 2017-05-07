Home   >   Featured   >   NDP Leader John Horgan makes return visit to Osoyoos, suggesting race is tight

NDP Leader John Horgan makes return visit to Osoyoos, suggesting race is tight

By on May 7, 2017
NDP Leader John Horgan made another visit to Boundary-Similkameen on Saturday. Pictured here, he accompanies an Osoyoos supporter to the advance poll. Horgan did a campaign event in Oliver earlier in the afternoon. Liberal Leader Christy Clark, the premier, was in Oliver last Tuesday. The attention from the two main party leaders indicates they believe that Boundary-Similkameen could go either way. Horgan was also in Osoyoos early in April. (Richard McGuire photo)

