NDP presents Osoyoos petition on rural schools in B.C. Legislature
NDP Education Critic Rob Fleming presented an Osoyoos petition in the B.C. Legislature Monday calling on the government to provide permanent funding for rural education.
The petition with about 250 names was spearheaded by Osoyoos resident Brenda Dorosz, who led the fight to save Osoyoos Secondary School.
Fleming noted that the petition urged the government to recognize that kids in B.C.’s public school system deserve secure, stable and predicatable funding.
Fleming acknowledged the presence of Dorosz in the gallery.
“She is a locally renowned person for standing up and organizing to save Osoyoos Secondary School,” Fleming said.
RICHARD McGUIRE
Osoyoos Times