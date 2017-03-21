Neighbours upset by eyesore caused by dilapidated construction trailer

A group of neighbours who live in a swanky subdivision up near Osoyoos Golf Club have had enough of having to constantly look at a dilapidated construction trailer located near their homes.

Speaking on behalf of several homeowners on or near Pinehurst Place, Dan Parker said the trailer is an eyesore and the owner has broken several promises to clean it up or remove it over several months.

“The residents of Pinehurst Place are diligent in the upkeep of the exterior of their homes and yards and this trailer detracts … from the beauty and neatness of the area, and, for some residents, the trailer obstructs their view,” said Parker. “The unkempt condition of the vacant building sites also adds to the visual pollution of the area.

“At least three residents of Pinehurst Place approached the trailer owner requesting that he move the trailer from its location as it is unsightly and obstructs propery owners’ view. The owner has refused to remove the trailer from its present location. He claims he needs level ground t park it, notwithstanding he has level land on his property where two current duplexes are located.”

Mayor Sue McKortoff assured the neighbours their concerns have been noted and action will be taken to ensure the trailer is moved to a more suitable location.

Numerous residents have signed a petition to officially launch a complaint to the Town and the trailer owner is very aware of their concerns, but has done nothing to resolve the issue, said Parker.

He and his wife Joyce have lived in their home on Pinehurst Place since the fall of 2001 and the issue of unkempt property and a dilapidated construction trailer across from their home dates back to 2004, said Parker.

Council of the day took action and vacant land was cleared of weeds and faulty wiring and other hazards were cleaned up, he said.

“A few years later, sand and silt from the vacant property was blowing across the road on to the front yards and against the windows and sidings of the property on the northwest side of Pinehurst Place,” he said. “One of the residents at the time spoke to the owner, requesting he put in a sprinkler system to keep the sand wet to prevent it, when dry, from blowing around in the wine.

“He complied with that request until he did some site preparation for the first duplex of the eight that have been approved.”

Bylaw officers from the Town have been out to view the trailer site and have found the owner in contravention of the Town’s Good Neighbour Bylaw relating to unsightly premises, said Parker.

Bylaw officers have told him while the owner has a valid development permit to construct duplexes and to park his trailer on his property, they have found the steps to the two doors of the trailer were placed illegally on the roadway in the cul-de-sac of Pinehurst Place, said Parker.

“We are seeking to have the trailer removed form the view of tourists and visitors and, more importantly, from our view,” he said.

Construction on the first duplex began in 2014, a second one was started in March of 2015 and the exterior of the second duplex was completed last March, he said.

“Near the end of September, 2016, the trailer was towed to its present location … and in that time, not even a spade has been put in the ground for site preparation for the third duplex,” he said. “The owner doesn’t have the courtesy of letting us know what he was planning to do with the trailer or how long he expected to leave it in our faces.”

Despite repeated attempts by neighbours to talk with the owner about moving the trailer, he has made promises, but failed to move it, he said.

“We are very annoyed that the trailer has sat in front of us for six months and have the likelihood that it will be there for another six to nine months given the speed with which each of the first duplexes were built,” said Parker. “That we find all of this offensive is an understatement. If the trailer were to be allowed to be parked where it is, it’s very likely that portable toilets will be installed beside it with their irritating and offensive odours prevailing in our area.”

McKortoff said the complaints from neighbours have been very clearly heard and this issue will be dealt with very quickly.

“If (the owner) is not following proper procedures … it will be attended to,” she assured Parker.

Parker thanked McKortoff and the other members of council listening to the complaint and willingness to take prompt action.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times