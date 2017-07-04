New Osoyoos Ambassador Aikum Takher ‘crowned’ as Osoyoos Royalty ‘retires’

When Mayor Sue McKortoff brought greetings to the mini-pageant last Friday proclaiming Aikum Takher as the new Osoyoos Ambassador, she wasn’t sure if she should use the word “crowning.”

McKortoff used the word anyway, and it was appropriate, as Takher was in fact crowned when assumed her new position.

It was a reflection of the trial and error approach as the longtime all-girl Osoyoos Royalty program now transitions into an Ambassador program.

Program co-ordinator Kara Burton expressed hope that in its new incarnation as an Ambassador program, boys will also be welcome to participate in the future.

The pageant this year was smaller, partly because the new committee is still finding its way and partly because Takher was the only girl entering the program this year.

Burton stressed that although there were no judged events this year, Takher didn’t get a free ride – the committee met with her weekly in the months leading up to the pageant where she learned some public speaking skills and local knowledge.

Normally contestants show off a talent or give a speech, but Takher did both, briefly talking about her love of Punjabi Bhangra dancing before she gave a performance.

There were also the usual tears and tissues as the two retiring “sparkleheads,” Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell and Princess Laura Devries gave their farewells.

Devries passed along to Takher a pearl of “sparklehead” wisdom: “Always remember to bring bobby pins. They are your best friends.”

“I’m so glad to have represented this beautiful town and grown as a person thanks to this program,” Diwell said before crowning her successor.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times