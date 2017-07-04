Home   >   Featured   >   New Osoyoos Ambassador Aikum Takher ‘crowned’ as Osoyoos Royalty ‘retires’

New Osoyoos Ambassador Aikum Takher ‘crowned’ as Osoyoos Royalty ‘retires’

By on July 4, 2017

Aikum Takher (centre), the new Osoyoos Ambassador, poses with retiring Osoyoos Royalty Princess Laura Devries (left) and Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell. The program is transitioning from a Royalty program to an Ambassador program. (Richard McGuire photo)

When Mayor Sue McKortoff brought greetings to the mini-pageant last Friday proclaiming Aikum Takher as the new Osoyoos Ambassador, she wasn’t sure if she should use the word “crowning.”

McKortoff used the word anyway, and it was appropriate, as Takher was in fact crowned when assumed her new position.

It was a reflection of the trial and error approach as the longtime all-girl Osoyoos Royalty program now transitions into an Ambassador program.

Program co-ordinator Kara Burton expressed hope that in its new incarnation as an Ambassador program, boys will also be welcome to participate in the future.

The pageant this year was smaller, partly because the new committee is still finding its way and partly because Takher was the only girl entering the program this year.

Burton stressed that although there were no judged events this year, Takher didn’t get a free ride – the committee met with her weekly in the months leading up to the pageant where she learned some public speaking skills and local knowledge.

Normally contestants show off a talent or give a speech, but Takher did both, briefly talking about her love of Punjabi Bhangra dancing before she gave a performance.

There were also the usual tears and tissues as the two retiring “sparkleheads,” Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell and Princess Laura Devries gave their farewells.

Devries passed along to Takher a pearl of “sparklehead” wisdom: “Always remember to bring bobby pins.  They are your best friends.”

“I’m so glad to have represented this beautiful town and grown as a person thanks to this program,” Diwell said before crowning her successor.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

Aikum Takher introduced herself at a mini-pageant on Friday night at which she was appointed as the new Osoyoos Ambassador. (Richard McGuire photo)

Laura Devries, the retiring Osoyoos Princess, prepares to hang the sash on Aikum Takher, the new Osoyoos Ambassador, while behind her, Emmaleigh Diwell, the retiring Miss Osoyoos, stands ready with the crown. At left are Ambassador committee members Marie Launier and Kara Burton. (Richard McGuire photo)

Laura Devries, the retiring Osoyoos Princess, applauds after Aikum Takher is crowned as the new Osoyoos Ambassador. (Richard McGuire photo)

The retiring Osoyoos Royalty Laura Devries (Princess) and Emmaleigh Diwell (Miss Osoyoos) applaud emotionally as Aikum Takher, the new Osoyoos Ambassador waves to spectators. (Richard McGuire photo)

Aikum Takher, the new Osoyoos Ambassador, waves from the newly redecorated Osoyoos Festival Society float. (Richard McGuire photo)

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*