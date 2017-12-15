New RCMP corporal happy to be back in small community

A new corporal started work this week at the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment and Cpl. Dave Smith said he’s happy to be back in a smaller community.

“Ever since I was in New Hazelton, where I started 20 years ago, I’ve always said I would like to get back into small town policing again,” Smith said on Thursday, his first day in Osoyoos. “Today is a perfect example – you can get out and meet people in the community and you have more time to do that.”

Smith will be in a supervisory role at the detachment, taking some of the administrative pressure off detachment commander Sgt. Jason Bayda. The corporal position has been vacant since Bayda was promoted from corporal to sergeant last February.

Bayda and Smith, it turns out, have something in common. They both grew up in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, though they didn’t know each other at the time.

Bayda says he’s struck by the coincidence of two Port Alberni boys leading the Osoyoos Detachment.

Smith most recently worked in Penticton for just over a year, where he was watch commander with seven people on his watch.

That was his first time back in uniform after many years working in plainclothes in Prince George and the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

“Coming back to uniform is a little bit new to me,” he said. “I’m a little bit rusty.”

During his time in Prince George, Smith worked in serious crimes for 13 years. He got to know former Osoyoos commander Sgt. Randy Bosch during that time as both men worked in similar positions.

“In Prince George, he was on the traveling major crimes unit and I was on the city’s serious crime unit,” said Smith. “So I investigated homicides within the City of Prince George and Randy’s unit investigated homicides everywhere north in the province. They travelled all over. Given the work, we always crossed paths.”

Bosch commanded the Osoyoos Detachment for just under a year until he had a serious vehicle accident in May 2016. Smith credits Bosch with suggesting the Osoyoos corporal position to him.

“It was really Randy who got me looking here and making the inquiries that ended up getting me here,” said Smith, who requested the transfer.

“I’m thrilled to be here and I hope to stay here and stay put for some time,” he said, adding that his wife Cecelia Smith works at the Oliver Detachment, but is not a police officer.

She is originally from Ucluelet on the west coast of Vancouver Island, which is why the Smiths chose to stay so long in Comox, close to both their families, he said.

Smith says his strengths are in investigations, including obtaining search warrants and serious investigations. He admits that the administrative side is a bit of a learning curve.

Smith is an outdoor enthusiast, who enjoys hiking and kayaking.

He’s looking forward to venturing out on local hiking trails and putting his kayak out on the local lakes.

He starts full-time work in Osoyoos on Jan. 8.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times