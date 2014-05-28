New restaurant owners home to bring Good Karma to new Osoyoos eatery

Lee-Ann Armstrong believes in fate so much that she has named her new Osoyoos eatery the Good Karma Kitchen.

Armstrong and her husband Roy are the proud new owners of the family-style restaurant that “will be offering only homemade comfort food from scratch.”

Good Karma Kitchen is located in the former home of Meeka’s Restaurant on Main Street right beside Mami’s Pizzeria.

The restaurant is scheduled to open the first week in June.

The name for the restaurant has an interesting story for Armstrong, who has wanted to own her own restaurant after working in the food industry for much of the past 20 years.

“My husband and I had spent over a year looking at possible sites for our own restaurant here in Osoyoos and we had looked at locations all across the entire South Okanagan,” she said. “We had looked at all kinds of places between Kelowna and Osoyoos.

“All of a sudden one day in April, I’m walking down Main Street (in Osoyoos) and I see the ‘For Sale’ sign at Meeka’s. I contacted my real estate agent, who didn’t know it was up for sale, and within a few days the whole transaction was finished. We looked at the place on a Wednesday and put everything together in less than a week. I knew that was good karma and I knew that’s what I wanted to call the restaurant.”

The Armstrongs moved to Osoyoos from Calgary three years ago.

Lee-Anne co-owned an A & W restaurant for 12 years with her parents and then was a full partner with her mom and dad in running a successful family restaurant in Estevan, Sask. for four years.

She met Roy and they were transferred to Calgary in 1996, where both worked in the oil industry, but she had always wanted to return to the restaurant business.

“We both worked in the oil patch, but my husband is retired and I still run a consulting business out of Calgary, but my heart has always been in the food business,” she said.

Good Karma Kitchen will offer homemade main courses, a lunch menu, desserts and breakfast as well as ice cream and lunch trays for business clients, she said.

“The biggest thing we will offer is true homemade meals, including daily specials like meatloaf, chicken pot pie and Shepherd’s pie, all from scratch,” she said. “We will have a big breakfast menu that specializes in homemade items like crepes, French toast and pancakes as well as traditional bacon and eggs.

“All of the main core items like paninis, wraps, salads and sandwiches will be cooked fresh and not pre-wrapped.”

Armstrong said the Good Karma Kitchen is here to stay.

“We love this community and we love our location on Main Street,” she said. “We’ve signed a five-year lease which shows our commitment to this place. We’re going to be open seven days a week and we’ll be open year-round and won’t close down once the tourists leave.

“The whole plan is to offer quality service and homemade food at a reasonable price.”

Good Karma Kitchen is scheduled to open sometime next week.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times