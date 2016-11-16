New Telus cable TV series focuses on dream to make Area 27 racetrack in Oliver a reality

A new television series that focuses on the development and construction of the Area 27 racetrack facility in Oliver is ready to hit the airwaves.

Kenton Gilchrist of Osoyoos, the co-owner of Asymetriq Productions Inc., the same media production company that produced the acclaimed Ventures in Wine Country television series in 2015, is the producer of the new show called The Drivers’ Dream.

As was the case with Ventures in Wine Country, Gilchrist and his small production crew were hired and paid by Telus to produce the six-part television series.

The series will be available to all customers who subscribe to Telus Optik On Demand as well as on its own channel on YouTube under the monikor The Drivers’ Dream, said Gilchrist.

The first episode was scheduled to go on air on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and a new episode will air every Tuesday evening on Telus Optik until just before Christmas.

Filming for The Drivers’ Dream started 18 months ago and wrapped up with members of the Area 27 racetrack doing test laps in late September.

It took two months of post-production and editing to get the series ready to hit the airwaves, said Gilchrist.

“The series basically looks at the Area 27 racetrack from concept and design right through the construction phase and finishing up with members doing test laps after the facility opened in September,” he said. “We secured this project soon after the ownership group announced it wanted to build a racetrack facility back in 2013 and we started shooting more than 18 months ago.

“It has been a very rewarding experience.”

For those who don’t know, Area 27 racetrack is the brainchild of Penticton businessman Bill Drossos, who is a former professional race car driver who envisioned building a quality racetrack facility for high-performance sports cars dating back more than 20 years.

Drossos is good friends with legendary Canadian Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who signed on to design the course.

Trevor Siebert, another longtime friend of Drossos’ is the owner of Lake Excavating, the construction company that built the racetrack facility.

Several dozen members paid the $35,000 membership fee to generate the revenue needed to build Area 27.

The racetrack was built on land leased from the Osoyoos Indian Band near numerous wineries in Oliver and provides a spectacular view of the wineries and Sonora Desert located between Oliver and Osoyoos.

The long-term plan is to build a driving school for young drivers as well as a large clubhouse that would not only serve as a home away from home for members, but also host major events like concerts and professional racing.

The Drivers’ Dream features interviews with key players like Drossos, Villeneuve, Seibert, OIB Chief Clarence Louie and many members who have already tested out the track, said Gilchrist.

Each of the six episodes is 22 minutes in length and serves not only as a strong promotional media tool for Area 27, but also as another glowing testament to the beauty of the South Okanagan region in general, he said.

“As with Ventures in Wine Country, you just can’t go wrong shooting a television series in the South Okanagan,” he said. “This place has incredible beauty and that really comes across through the entire series.”

The lasting impression he believes The Drivers’ Dream will leave with viewers is that much can be achieved by men like Drossos who have a dream and work tirelessly to make that dream come true, he said.

“To build a racetrack facility literally in the middle of nowhere takes a lot of perseverance and drive,” he said. “What really comes across to me is the friends involved in making this facility reality simply wouldn’t give up on their plans and refused to take no for an answer.”

The series has already been sold to a cable company called Ignition from South Africa and Telus has sales staff looking to find other buyers at a television conference in Europe this week, he said. Being able to work on projecs close to his home in Osoyoos means a lot to him as he has two young kids at home, said Gilchrist.