No surprise in final vote count as Larson’s win confirmed; Provincial count still hangs in balance

The final numbers are now in for Boundary-Similkameen provincial vote and there were no new surprises.

MLA Linda Larson was re-elected with 9,513 votes, representing 42.8 per cent of the popular vote.

That’s an increase of 339 votes from those announced on election night and a slight drop in percentage of about three tenths of one per cent.

Elections B.C. is releasing final voting counts, which include absentee ballots that were not counted on election night. Except in very close races, the new counts were unlikely to change the result, but they do increase the numbers of votes that candidates received.

Province-wide, it was still not known as of noon Wednesday whether the B.C. Liberals would pick up a seat, giving them a slim majority, or whether B.C. would face its first minority government since 1952.

Counting in the riding of Courtenay-Comox was still in progress, with the NDP candidate leading by 148 votes.

If that riding were to swing to the Liberals, they would have the 44 seats necessary for a majority.

If it remains with the NDP, the Liberals will have the first chance to form a government, but the NDP and the Greens could join forces to bring down the Liberal government.

The NDP could then govern with Green support, either informally or in a formal coalition.

Also in Boundary-Similkameen, NDP candidate Colleen Ross increased her total by 334 votes to 7,275. That gives her 32.73 per cent of the popular vote.

In third place, independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle added 137 votes bringing his total to 3,165 votes, and 14.24 per cent.

In fourth and last place was Vonnie Lavers of the B.C. Greens, who added 129 votes for a final total of 2,274 and 10.23 per cent.

Only the count in Courtenay-Comox is still in progress, with further updates scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

That riding received 2,077 certification envelopes, which would be mostly absentee ballots.

Boundary-Similkameen received 984 certification envelopes, which was one of the lower numbers in the province.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times