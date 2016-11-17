Non-confidence vote ousts chamber president

The South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce is moving forward after a non-confidence vote has removed Corrie Adolph as president.

Vice-president Jamie Cox told the Oliver Chronicle that the recent vote came about after some members said they were not comfortable with the direction the board was heading.

Cox said it seemed there was a lot of control by the president, but it “wasn’t necessarily positive control.”

He further explained how it was witnessed that Adolph’s role as president was a “fairly autocratic” arrangement, which did not put Executive Director Denise Blashko in the forefront utilizing her expertise.

“Executive directors are supposed to steer the train,” Cox said.

On the day of the vote, the board tried to set up Skype in order to involve Adolph in the discussion, but the technology wasn’t available, Cox said.

Adolph, a local business owner, is reportedly in Mexico.

A phone line was also set up, but Adolph didn’t call in, according to Cox, who called her the next day and sent an email, but there was no response.

The Chronicle sent an email to Adolph and tried to contact her by phone, but she could not be reached for comment.

Cox said he tabled the question about the vote, which was settled very quickly.

“I hadn’t even taken a breath (when it was all over).”

Board members then turned to Cox in hopes he would take over as interim president.

“That was not my intention,” he stated, but he accepted the responsibility.

A new president will be elected in January, and Cox said he would have to decide if he wants to fill that role.

Cox has 37 years experience in the resort industry and is currently the manager of Gallagher Lake Resort.

He has past experience leading other chambers in BC.

Cox said he is “blown away” by the level of business opportunity, energy and growth in the South Okanagan.

He also praised the work being done by Blashko, saying she was a “star” the other day at a chamber meeting.

Cox said the enthusiasm he has seen on the board moving forward is amazing.

“I was actually shocked,” he stated.

Lyonel Doherty

Special to the Times