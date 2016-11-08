Nov. 11 must always remain very important day for all proud Canadians

There are many reasons why Canada is arguably the greatest country in the world.

One of the biggest reasons we remain proud, strong and free – and the envy of much of the world – is because of the many sacrifices made by those who fought so valiantly during far too many wars to remember.

There are hundreds of thousands of Canada war veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice and they must never be forgotten.

There are many more who survived and many of them will be on hand on Friday morning at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos as the annual Remembrance Day ceremony takes place.

Millions of Canadians from coast to coast will be attending Remembrance Day ceremonies to remember and honour the veterans who risked life and limb to keep Canada one of the world’s great democracies.

While some communities have experienced a drop in participation on Remembrance Day for a variety of reasons, we’re blessed here in Osoyoos to always see a packed house on Nov. 11.

The fact that so many seniors have chosen to call Osoyoos home obviously plays a big role in this as they can look back to their youth and remember what a pivotal role Canadian military personnel played during the Second World War and Korean War.

Many Baby Boomers and middle-aged Canadians know all about ravages of war as Canadian soldiers have fought valiantly in two wars in Iraq as well as in Afghanistan.

It’s very important that young people be educated about the importance of Remembrance Day and why it’s so vitally important that we honour and remember all veterans who served our country.

There is always a large contingent of students from Osoyoos Elementary School and Osoyoos Secondary School who are encouraged by their teachers and parents to attend the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

The students, teachers and parents should be very proud of taking the time to be part of a day that means so much to so many veterans.

Far too many lives have been lost, too much blood shed and suffering endured to ever forget what Canada’s veterans have sacrificed for this country.

We must continue to ensure Nov. 11 remains one of the most important days on the calendar each and every year. Our veterans deserve no less. Lest We Forget.