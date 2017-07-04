Ogilvy family fondly remembers first tennis club being formed in Osoyoos

Dear Editor:

I just read the interesting article regarding the new Osoyoos Tennis Club (OTC) in the June 14 edition of the Osoyoos Times.

I’m not quite sure how the word “sanctioned” relates to the new OTC, but the first tennis club in Osoyoos was formed by Bruce Ogilvy not long after our family moved to Osoyoos in 1952.

My dad was a rep and his first business trip driving east through Osoyoos was in darkness.

Several weeks later, upon his return trip, it was in daylight and he couldn’t believe the beauty of the valley as seen from the Anarchist Mountain viewpoint.

He stopped at the Sandy Beach Motel, asked the owner if he knew anyone in Osoyoos who played tennis.

The owner, named Bob, mentioned the Horners, including father Ralph and daughter Norma.

So, being the consummate tennis player, Dad sought them out and had a great weekend of tennis.

That weekend before returning home to Vancouver, Dad contacted the realtor Pat Fraser and before we knew what happened, we moved to Osoyoos in August of 1952.

This love for tennis and the obsession that ensued with other like minded Osoyoos residents began the CanUs Tennis Club (Canada-United States), as there were a few players in Oroville that wanted to join the new club.

It was also a teaching club as Dad taught anyone who wanted to learn the sport.

As Dad was a true champ, he knew many top players out of the Vancouver area and this led to a number of exhibitions with some of these key players here in Osoyoos.

How many of you oldtimers remember the name Bobby Riggs?

Riggs was a guest in our home and thoroughly enjoyed his stay in beautiful Osoyoos, while playing some tennis.

My Dad played tennis well into his eighties.

I thought people would enjoy reading a bit about the history of tennis in Osoyoos.

Bob Ogilvy

Osoyoos, B.C.