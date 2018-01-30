- VIDEO: National park, pot will be big issues of 2018, says MP CanningsPosted 1 week ago
Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs are very thankful for support in Osoyoos and Oliver
Dear Editor:
The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs wanted to extend a huge Thank You to the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos.
Once again, this past Christmas we asked our communities to step up and support others in need through the Adopt A Family at Christmas Program.
The response was again overwhelming.
For many families in the South Okanagan, it is difficult to make ends meet and this challenge is often magnified during the holiday season.
Thankfully, 17 sponsors, comprised of individuals, service clubs and organizations, recognized how important it is to help their neighbors brighten their holiday season and so 19 of our families in Oliver and Osoyoos were given support with a generous donation of a food hamper at Christmas.
The kindness and generosity of our community is outstanding.
Thank you again to all who work hard to make a difference to the children, youth and families in need in our community.
Thank you so much! We would not be able to continue our wonderful community programs like this without your much appreciated support.
Laurene Sloboda
Centre Director,
Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs