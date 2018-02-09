Home   >   News   >   Oliver distiller strikes gold

By on February 9, 2018

Grant Stevely, owner of Dubh Glas Distillery at Gallagher Lake north of Oliver, holds up a glass of his award-winning Noteworthy Gin. His ultimate goal, however, is to develop the best single malt whiskey in the world. (Richard McGuire photo)

Oliver may be known for its wine but Dubh Glas Distillery is putting it on the map for its gin as well.

The local distillery received a gold medal in the gin category at the inaugural Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition with their already award-winning Noteworthy Gin.

The event, which is Canada’s only national spirit competition, was reserved exclusively for micro-distilleries, and was judged by a panel of eight independent spirit experts from across the country.

Dubh Glas Distillery is also currently waiting on a single-malt whisky, scheduled to be released in June 2019.

VANESSA BROADBENT

Special to the Times

 

