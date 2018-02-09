Oliver distiller strikes gold

Oliver may be known for its wine but Dubh Glas Distillery is putting it on the map for its gin as well.

The local distillery received a gold medal in the gin category at the inaugural Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition with their already award-winning Noteworthy Gin.

The event, which is Canada’s only national spirit competition, was reserved exclusively for micro-distilleries, and was judged by a panel of eight independent spirit experts from across the country.

Dubh Glas Distillery is also currently waiting on a single-malt whisky, scheduled to be released in June 2019.

VANESSA BROADBENT

Special to the Times