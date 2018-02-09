- Town signs RCMP contract after census appeal failsPosted 3 days ago
Oliver distiller strikes gold
Oliver may be known for its wine but Dubh Glas Distillery is putting it on the map for its gin as well.
The local distillery received a gold medal in the gin category at the inaugural Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition with their already award-winning Noteworthy Gin.
The event, which is Canada’s only national spirit competition, was reserved exclusively for micro-distilleries, and was judged by a panel of eight independent spirit experts from across the country.
Dubh Glas Distillery is also currently waiting on a single-malt whisky, scheduled to be released in June 2019.
VANESSA BROADBENT
Special to the Times