Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue receives funds from 100 Men Who Care in Penticton

100 Men Who Care-Penticton came to the aid of the Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team at the 100 Men’s second meeting held in recently at the HNZ Helicopter Training Centre at the Penticton Airport.

The 100 Men Who Care concept is quite simple. The members meet four times a year and each person commits to donating $100 at each meeting.

Three charitable organizations from the South Okanagan and Similkameen region are chosen at random and invited to present at a meeting, describing their organization, how a donation would be used and who it will help.

The 100 Men members then vote to distribute their donations to the charities, with 80 per cent going to the charity receiving the most votes and the two other groups receiving 10 per cent each.

At this recent fundraising meeting, the 100 Men heard from members of the Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue team, one of the three charities presenting that night. Also presenting were the Penticton & District Hospice Society and the Canadian Cancer Society. A total of $5,900 was raised in one hour and when the votes were cast, the Penticton & District Hospice Society was selected to receive 80 per cent of the donations or $4,720.

The Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) team performs dangerous rescues and attends ongoing training events each year. Having dedicated personnel to perform the rescues and ensure the safety of others requires effective training and state-of-the-art equipment. The 100 Men voted to distribute $590 to the OOSAR team to support their mission and continue to provide that all-important “safety net” when needed.

The 100 Men Who Care-Penticton will meet again on Jan. 18, 2017 to hear from three more charitable organizations serving the people of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

If you are interested in joining 100 Men, visit the website at www.100menpenticton.com or email info@100menpenticton.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times