Oliver woman found dead after vehicle went over embankment near Osoyoos
A 47-year-old Oliver woman died at the result of a single vehicle accident discovered in the early morning hours Monday.
Osoyoos RCMP said they were notified at 5 a.m. that a passerby saw lights shining from the vehicle about 100 feet down an embankment on Nk’Mip Road, just north of Osoyoos.
The vehicle, a GMC Jimmy, appears to have gone off the road and down the embankment, coming to rest on its wheels, Osoyoos RCMP said in a news release.
The lone occupant was deceased at the scene and the collision is still under investigation, police said.