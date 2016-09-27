OLWQS seeks new location for water monitoring boat

If you have a spare boat slip and want to help a group that monitors water quality in Osoyoos Lake, the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society (OLWQS) wants to hear from you.

That’s because the local volunteer group expects to lose the dock space on Bayview Crescent where the boat has been moored in recent summers.

The home where the boat is moored is now listed for sale, says Birgit Arnstein, board member and past president of the OLWQS.

The group uses the wide, flat boat to take measurements of water quality at several regular monitoring spots around the lake, once a week, from June to September.

Outside of those months, the boat is stored at the Town of Osoyoos public works yard, said Arnstein.

“We need a safe place where the boat is secure,” said Arnstein. “It’s important that our volunteers can easily access it and get to the dock that takes them onto the boat.”

At the current location, people can park on the street and easily walk down to the dock, she said.

Arnstein said she’s spoken to town officials and has also spread the word through social media.

“We’re working in a variety of ways to hopefully get someone’s attention and find someone who can house our boat during the summer months,” she said.

While the town was supportive, she said, as of yet nobody has committed anything.

Arnstein also said she is taking on a more active role in the group again as a board member at large and Liza Jensen has returned as the group’s interim treasurer. The president is still Sean Van Horne.

Earlier this year, OLWQS was in danger of disbanding after 25 years of operation when several members stepped down. When five new board members came forward at the end of May, the group was able to continue.

In addition to monitoring water quality in Osoyoos Lake, OLWQS has also played a role in raising public awareness about water quality issues, including the threat posed by invasive aquatic species like zebra and quagga mussels.

The group organized an Osoyoos Lake Appreciation Day on the May long weekend.

For more information on OLWQS visit osoyooslake.ca. To offer a boat space, call Arnstein at 250-495-0728.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times