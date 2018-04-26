One year until Penticton Regional Hospital Tower opens

In one year the doors to the David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) will open. The tower is on track for its official opening on April 29, 2019.

Construction of the David E. Kampe Tower is the first of a $312.46 million project that will enhance care for patients at the hospital with a new ambulatory care centre, five new operating rooms, 84 new single patient rooms, a rooftop helipad and space for the UBC Faculty of Medicine program to expand.

At six storeys, the new David E. Kampe Tower will combine services that are currently dispersed throughout the hospital together in one location, giving patients condensed access to services such as cardiology, neurology and orthopedics.

The David E. Kampe Tower will feature five operating rooms, three minor procedure rooms, two endoscopy rooms and one cystoscopy room. The tower will also include a new medical device reprocessing department, a parkade with 480 parking stalls as well as room for commercial space.

Donations were a large source of funding for the tower, with local groups from Oliver and Osoyoos contributing.

The South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary, which operates the Oliver Thrift Store, will have donated $250,000 by the time the tower opens.

The Osoyoos Rotarians are contributing $30,000 over six years for the project.

Local dignitaries have expressed their support for the tower and enthusiasm to see the project approach completion.

Dr. Doug Cochrane, Interior Health Board Chair, finds it “exciting to reach this milestone and be turning into the home stretch.”

“We are one year away from the opening of the David E. Kampe Tower, the PRH redevelopment that will make accessing services easier for patients in Penticton and the surrounding region.”

Judy Sentes, Vice-Chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, said she’s “thrilled” to see the tower get closer to becoming a reality.

“The next year will see a lot of the finishing touches put on the project as we move towards ensuring quality health care for South Okanagan residents.”

Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation noted that community support for donors helped provide equipment for the tower.

“I’m excited to see the progress being made … It’s an exciting milestone to be getting closer to seeing this project become reality.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said it is “exciting” that the countdown to the opening day is starting.

“Penticton and the South Okanagan are growing and this new facility will support the expanding health-care needs of people in the region, providing the quality services they count on.”

Construction began on the Dave E. Kampe Tower in the spring of 2016 and it is set to open on April 29, 2019. Phase 2 of the project will commence in the summer of 2019 and will include renovations to the emergency department, pharmacy and material stores.

