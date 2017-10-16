Open burning bans lifted as fire risk decreased

Bans on open burning were lifted on the weekend in much of the South Okanagan due to decreased fire risk.

Last Friday, Category 2 and 3 fires were again permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, which includes BC Parks, Crown lands and private property.

This excludes areas in which a local government has forest fire prevention bylaws and a fire department provides service.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) followed by lifting its burning ban effective at noon on Sunday.

The use of campfires, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks, burning barrels and burning cages have been allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre since Sept. 22.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

People lighting either type of fire must comply with open burning smoke control regulations and to check on local venting conditions.

The RDOS reminds residents that the high risk of forest fires remains due to low levels of precipitation and dry conditions.

You must have a burn permit and even if you have a 2017 burn permit in place, you must check with your local fire chief before burning, the RDOS says. There may be no burning in certain areas.

