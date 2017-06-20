OPINION: Mickelson proves he’s a champion as a Dad

As a diehard fan of the game of golf, I have to admit that I’ve never been a huge fan of Phil Mickelson. Until last week, that is.

Mickelson – whether you like him or not – is one of the greatest golfers of this generation and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It could easily be argued he belongs in the conversation as one of the 10 best golfers in history.

Before he got married and had kids, many golf fans might be shocked to discover Mickelson’s nickname amongst fellow Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) golfers was FIGJAM. That was an acronym for (F…. I’m Good Just Ask Me).

True story. He had a huge ego and didn’t make many friends on tour because of it.

At that point in time, he also hadn’t won many tournaments and not a single major. His bravado and arrogance rubbed most people the wrong way.

But his All-American image, endless smile and aw shucks personality has won over millions of fans and he’s arguably one of the most popular golfers – and athletes – in the world over the past 20 years since getting married, having children and losing his cocky attitude.

The winner of five majors and more than 50 Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) tournament victories became a legend for the ages last week not for what he accomplished on a golf course, but what he did off the course.

Mickelson withdrew from the U.S. Open tournament a little more than an hour after the sun rose after realizing there was no way to attend his oldest daughter Amanda’s high school graduation in California and make his Thursday afternoon tee time.

Mickelson was hopeful that forecasts of inclement weather might delay the tournament long enough to attend his daughter’s graduation, so he could then jump in his private jet and make his tee off time in the late afternoon at Erin Hills.

This was the first time Mickelson has failed to compete in the U.S. Open – arguably the toughest major to win as it is played on some of the most difficult courses in the world – since he failed to qualify 24 years ago in 1993.

Amanda, 18, is the class president at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad and was selected to give the commencement speech to her fellow graduates.

Instead, the U.S. Open began under sunshine, with no threat of inclement weather all day.

Mickelson’s decision to withdraw was admirable for many reasons, but one of the biggest is the fact he’s never won the U.S. Open and it’s the only major keeping him from the career Grand Slam.

Mickelson also holds the record for most U.S. Open runner-up finishes with six.

“It’s a tournament that I want to win the most,” Mickelson said two weeks before announcing he might not be able to play because of his daughter’s graduation ceremony. “The only way to win is if you play and have a chance. But this is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don’t want to miss it. I’ll be really glad that I was there and present.”

Amanda is the same daughter whose birth nearly caused Mickelson to withdraw from the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. He carried a beeper with him and pledged to drop everything and leave, even if he were leading in the middle of the tournament. Payne Stewart made a 15-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to beat Mickelson by one shot.

Amanda was born the next day.

The last time Mickelson was runner-up at the U.S. Open was in Merion in 2013, the week Amanda graduated from Grade 8. Mickelson attended that ceremony, too, though it was on a Wednesday.

He flew overnight to Philadelphia, arrived around 4 a.m. and took a quick nap before his 7:11 a.m. tee time.

He took the 54-hole lead that week until Justin Rose surged past him on the back nine.

Whenever golf fans talk about Mickelson’s incredible career 20 or 50 years down the road, they will undoubtedly still talk about him as one of the greatest golfers of his generation and perhaps as one of the 10 best in history.

Just as many will talk about the decision he made to withdraw from the 2017 U.S. Open because he made the right choice to attend his daughter’s high school graduation ceremony.

If Mickelson never wins the U.S. Open golf tournament, he will still go down as one of the very best players to ever grip a golf club.

If he would have missed his daughter’s high school graduation, he would have missed something that happens only once in a lifetime and he knew he would regret it for the rest of his life.

That makes him a champion – as a father, human being and golfer.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times