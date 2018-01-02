Don't miss
Osoyoos Baptist Church serves Christmas dinner for 180 people
By staff1 on January 2, 2018
The Osoyoos Baptist Church served Christmas dinner to 180 people thanks to volunteers from the church and the community.
The noon event is intended for anyone who wants to spend Christmas with others.
Pastor Phil Johnson was among those wearing an ugly Christmas sweater in a new feature this year intended to add some fun to the long-time annual event.
(Colin Stark photos)