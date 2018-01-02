Home   >   Featured   >   Osoyoos Baptist Church serves Christmas dinner for 180 people

By on January 2, 2018

Volunteers from the community served up a feast. From left are Caron and Rob Keens, owners of Dairy Queen; Randy Bedard, owner of the Osoyoos Coyotes; and Glen Peters. (Colin Stark photo)

The Osoyoos Baptist Church served Christmas dinner to 180 people thanks to volunteers from the church and the community.

The noon event is intended for anyone who wants to spend Christmas with others.

Pastor Phil Johnson was among those wearing an ugly Christmas sweater in a new feature this year intended to add some fun to the long-time annual event.

(Colin Stark photos)

Faith Stark, Zax Riznek, Kelsi Bissonnette, Derek Kirton, Gabi Kirton, and Dante Kirton were serving. The Kirtons are from Burnaby. (Colin Stark photo)

David and Yasmin Adamson (left) organized this year’s Community Christmas Dinner at Osoyoos Baptist Church with help from Merle and Art Hein, who have run it in the past. (Colin Stark photo)

John Kuraitis, 93, a resident of Sunshine Ridge, enjoys Christmas dinner at Osoyoos Baptist Church’s community dinner. (Colin Stark photo)

Pastor Phil Johnson speaks afterwards wearing his ugly Christmas sweater. (Colin Stark photo)

 

