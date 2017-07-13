Osoyoos boy opens lemonade stand and donates all proceeds to B.C. wildfire relief

When Kingston Rose, 8, found out his good chum Talon Lowton, also age 8, had done something positive to raise awareness about the huge wildfires that have swept apart large parts of B.C., he knew he had to do his part.

On Wednesday morning, Rose asked members of his family to help him set up a lemonade stand.

The stand was set up on Gravenstein Drive, outside his grandmother Rose Zandvliet’s home.

Business was booming all day Wednesday and by 2 p.m., the Osoyoos youngster had proudly raised more than $100.

By the end of the day, he had raised more than $200.

He was so excited by what happened on Wednesday, Kingston decided to set up his lemonade stand once again on Thursday and was hoping to raise another $200. He ended up Thursday having raised a total of $520.

Kingston planned on donating every dollar raised to the Canadian Red Cross to assist in fighting wildfires that have forced more than 14,000 B.C. residents to be evacuated from their homes as of Wednesday morning, with another 10,000 in the Williams Lake area under an evacuation alert.

“Talon is my friend and when I found out what he was doing, I also wanted to do something to help,” said Kingston. “I had never done a lemonade stand before and when I asked my grandma, my mom and my auntie, they all said they would help me.”

On Tuesday, Talon introduced the “Butt Bottle”, during a stop at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

The plastic bottles, which are filled with water, were designed to be easily accessible for drivers and passengers who smoke.

Instead of throwing cigarette butts out the window and potentially starting another forest fire, the Butt Bottle encourages smokers to discard their butts in the bottle.

Around lunch time, Kingston was kept very busy as he had several people waiting in line to purchase lemonade.

“I had four people waiting in line … that was cool,” he said.

His family purchased cookies, which were handed out for all those helping the good cause by purchasing a cup of ice-cold lemonade.

Kingston thanked all of his customers for helping a worthy cause.

“I had my first customer five minutes after we opened up,” he said. “And people kept coming all day.”

When asked if he was proud of himself for helping a very worthy cause, Kingston just smiled and shook his head in the affirmative.

Despite the blistering hot heat, Kingston said he was having a great time and is looking forward to turning over the proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross.

Kingston thanked his mother Shelby Rose, Aunt Shy-Anne Piche and his other grandmother Maureen Flaxmeier, along with Zandvliet, for helping him prepare the lemonade, setting up the stand and offering support.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times