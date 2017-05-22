Osoyoos Buy-Low Foods raises money at barbecue for MS Society

Temperatures soar, snow melts, flood risk rises Hot weather over the May long weekend is causing snow... Posted 10 hours ago

Osoyoos Medieval Faire offers much more to see this year Many people were at Desert Park on Saturday for the... Posted 1 day ago

Town council warns homeowner to clean up his yard after years of neglect A property owner who has been the subject of numerous... Posted 1 day ago

Two Osoyoos RCMP constables named to Alexa’s Team for removing impaired drivers from roads Two Osoyoos RCMP constables are being honoured for their efforts... Posted 1 day ago

Mother Nature soap opera attracting many viewers Call it a Mother Nature soap opera. That would be... Posted 1 day ago

Osoyoos senior got to spend Mother’s Day with four generations of her family Gertrude Machan always looks forward to Mother’s Day, but it... Posted 1 day ago