Osoyoos Buy-Low Foods raises money at barbecue for MS Society

By on May 22, 2017

The Osoyoos Buy-Low Foods recently held its annual Multiple Sclerosis Fundraising Barbecue and Customer Appreciation Day. A total of $5,260, including $2,500 donated by the Osoyoos Fire Department, was raised during the event. Proceeds will be forwarded to the MS Society of Canada to help pay for research and programming. Cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs for the large crowd that showed up to enjoy the sunshine and music by local musician Diane Ball were organizer Denise Gray and fellow longtime Buy-Low employee Richard Pratt. (Keith Lacey photo)

