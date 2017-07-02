Osoyoos celebrates Canada 150 in style with 69th annual Cherry Fiesta

Members of the local Indo-Canadian community brought in a troupe of Punjabi dancers from Vancouver to dance Bhangra and play percussion. They performed on 85th Street before the parade and they also danced in the parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos was a sea of red on Saturday as the town and thousands of visitors celebrated Canada’s sesquicentennial and the 69th annual Cherry Fiesta.
People waved flags, wore flags and the cake at the opening ceremonies featured a large red maple leaf. The cherries were red, RCMP wore red serge and the fire trucks were red. Punjabi dancers brought in from Vancouver by the local Indo-Canadian community wore red turbans, checkered red kurtas and red pajamas. And even the male firefighters, many dressed as women, chose red blouses.
Cherry Fiesta followed its longstanding formula with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast starting things off, the parade down Main Street, entertainment and fun cherry-themed competitions throughout the day at Gyro Park and a spectacular fireworks display over Osoyoos Lake at dusk.
But the crowds seemed bigger. There were new floats. And Punjabi samosas and Bhangra dancers added a new and exciting element to the usual highlights.
A weekend of that magnitude doesn’t pass without a few incidents, accidents and problems, but the overwhelming number of people seemed to be having a great time.
(Richard McGuire photos)
Retired RCMP Sgt. Ted Cronmiller wears his red serge for Canada Day. He is joined by members of his family in the line-up at the Rotary Pancake Breakfast. (Richard McGuire photo)
Trace Ward, 6, of Osoyoos, views the Rotary Pancake Breakfast through maple leaf lenses. (Richard McGuire photo)
It was all-out water warfare before the Cherry Fiesta parade as swarms of kids and a few adults took on the firefighters in front of Osoyoos Home Hardware. (Richard McGuire photo)
In past years the water fight has pitted kids with squirt guns again firefighters with heavy artillery. This year the firefighters also faced some powerful water weapons. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos and Anarchist Mountain firefighters put on a great show again in this year’s water fight. While some went for the Captain Canada look, there was the usual assortment of drag queens armed with hoses as well. (Richard McGuire photo)
This boy watched wore national pride on his face as he watched the Cherry Fiesta parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Michelle Adolphe, of Winnipeg, was waving the flag next to the parade route during Cherry Fiesta. She’s spending the month of July in our community. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dressed as giant cherries, Ronda Jahn and Ken Baker of the Osoyoos Times carry the banner at the front of the parade proclaiming the 69th Cherry Fiesta. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Osoyoos RCMP Detachment had their all-terrain vehicle out to lead the Cherry Fiesta parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Aikum Takher, the new Osoyoos Ambassador, waves from the newly redecorated Osoyoos Festival Society float. (Richard McGuire photo)
Retiring Osoyoos Princess Laura Devries (left) and Miss Osoyoos Emmaleigh Diwell give their trademarked “Royal wave” in the Cherry Fiesta parade. The two gave up their crowns at a mini-pageant the night before. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club again had a dragon theme for the Cherry Fiesta parade. The dragonboat team had fun bringing the dragon’s head close to young children. (Richard McGuire photo)
People watch in wonder as a unicyclist zips around during the Cherry Fiesta parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Chelsea Cameron-Horner waves during the Cherry Fiesta parade. The former Osoyoos Princess, is now competing in the Miss Canada Petite competition. She was previously a contestant to be B.C. Ambassador. (Richard McGuire photo)
This festive headdress was spotted in the 55+ B.C. Games Zone 5, Okanagan-Similkameen parade entry. (Richard McGuire photo)
Those riding the Wakepilot float were certainly waving the flag for Canada 150. (Richard McGuire photo)
These guys in the back of the Osoyoos Coyotes truck were having fun during the Cherry Fiesta Parade. Next season’s team members? (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Coyotes owner Randy Bedard was enlisted to drive the truck for his team in the Cherry Fiesta parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Tianna Morgan of Buy-Low Foods got her exercise running around handing out water bottles to dehydrated spectators during the Cherry Fiesta parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
This woman was spotted in the Cherry Fiesta parade, where she was surrounded by bubbles. (Richard McGuire photo)
Vince Sam once again had the job of cleaning up after the horses in the parade with a shovel and wheelbarrow. When he stopped to wave to spectators, he was met with loud cheers. (Richard McGuire photo)
Punjabi dancers and musicians brought in from Vancouver accompanied the float of the South Okanagan Punjabi Society. They also gave a performance of Bhangra dancing before the parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club had a pirate theme this year. The only thing missing was a parrot on this man’s shoulder saying, “Pieces of eight.” (Richard McGuire photo)
Sue Gerrard of Dirty Hairy’s Barbershop waves from her vehicle. (Richard McGuire photo)
The crowds where thick with people watching the Cherry Fiesta parade on Main Street this year. The fact that Canada Day fell on a Saturday, it was Canada 150, and the beautiful weather, may have boosted attendance. (Richard McGuire photo)
Fire trucks came in all sizes at the end of the Cherry Fiesta parade. Unlike the others, this one didn’t appear to have a firehose. (Richard McGuire photo)
Spectators were hot during the Cherry Fiesta parade, so most didn’t mind a spray of cold water at the end. (Richard McGuire photo)
These youngsters got to ride in a fire truck at the end of the Cherry Fiesta parade. (Richard McGuire photo)
Mayor Sue McKortoff speaks during the opening ceremony for Cherry Fiesta at Gyro Park after the parade. At left is MC Tom Shields and on the right is retired RCMP Sgt. Ted Cronmiller. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos councillors slice the Canada 150 cake before giving out pieces during the opening ceremonies at Gyro Park. (Richard McGuire photo)
The girls from Dance Oasis gave an impressive show at Gyro Park Saturday afternoon during Cherry Fiesta. (Richard McGuire photo)
Tatum Brugman’s hair leaps up like flames during a performance of Dance Oasis on Saturday during Cherry Fiesta. (Richard McGuire photo)
Michael Fruin, 8, of Coquitlam, fires off a great shot during the cherry pit spit competition at Cherry Fiesta. Some of the adult contestants though spat their pits practically out of the park. (Richard McGuire photo)
Singer Cindy Doucette not only has a powerful singing voice. She also shows a great range of emotions on her face as she performs. The local singer was one of a number of entertainers at the bandshell in Gyro Park during Cherry Fiesta. (Richard McGuire photo)
There were many spectators for the cherry pie eating competition. Participants had to suck back their pies while keeping their hads behind their backs. (Richard McGuire photo)
A girl contestant in the cherry pie eating contest is neater than the boy beside her, who manages to cover the table and his face in the process. (Richard McGuire photo)
Kailyn Nahirney, 15, of Vancouver managed to get a bit of pie on her face in the cherry pie eating contest. Although she thought she was one of the first to finish, the judges ruled she left too much pie on table. (Richard McGuire photo)