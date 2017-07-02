Osoyoos celebrates Canada 150 in style with 69th annual Cherry Fiesta

Osoyoos was a sea of red on Saturday as the town and thousands of visitors celebrated Canada’s sesquicentennial and the 69th annual Cherry Fiesta.

People waved flags, wore flags and the cake at the opening ceremonies featured a large red maple leaf. The cherries were red, RCMP wore red serge and the fire trucks were red. Punjabi dancers brought in from Vancouver by the local Indo-Canadian community wore red turbans, checkered red kurtas and red pajamas. And even the male firefighters, many dressed as women, chose red blouses.

Cherry Fiesta followed its longstanding formula with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast starting things off, the parade down Main Street, entertainment and fun cherry-themed competitions throughout the day at Gyro Park and a spectacular fireworks display over Osoyoos Lake at dusk.

But the crowds seemed bigger. There were new floats. And Punjabi samosas and Bhangra dancers added a new and exciting element to the usual highlights.

A weekend of that magnitude doesn’t pass without a few incidents, accidents and problems, but the overwhelming number of people seemed to be having a great time.

(Richard McGuire photos)