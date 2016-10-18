Osoyoos Concert Series kicks off with Derina Harvey Band

As the weather starts to turn colder, the long-running and popular Osoyoos Concert Series warms up the colder months with hot music.

The series once again offers four concerts starting in late October and concluding in mid March. The concerts are held at the Osoyoos Community Theatre at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS).

For a while this year, when the future of OSS was up in the air, organizers worried they might lose the use of the theatre and plans were made for an alternate location.

“As it turned out, we’ve got our theatre,” said a relieved Pat Philpott, the longtime secretary of the all-volunteer Osoyoos Concert Series Society.

The Osoyoos Concert Series offers an eclectic mix of popular music styles ranging from folk to country to pop with sometimes a taste of blues or jazz.

It contrasts with and complements the highly popular South Okanagan Concert Series in Oliver, which tends more to classical music.

The Osoyoos series tends to bring in B.C. musicians, but often performers come from other provinces, said Philpott. That’s the case this year, with two bands from Alberta and one from Ontario.

This year’s series kicks off Thursday, Oct. 27 with the Derina Harvey Band.

The five-piece Celtic rock group is headed by front-woman Derina Harvey and they offer a fresh take on traditional tunes, interspersed with original jigs and reels.

The Edmonton-based band is made up of transplanted east-coasters who have earned a reputation with their high-energy live show.

Then on Thursday, Nov. 24, Everything Fitz does a show of high-energy fiddling and percussive Ottawa Valley step dancing.

The family band consists four 20-something Fitzgeralds – Julie, Kerry, Tom and Pat – along with parents Pam and Paddy.

They draw their influence from the unique style of Irish, Scottish and French immigrants, but their show includes elements of bluegrass, jazz, swing, Celtic and gospel.

Philpott acknowledges that Everything Fitz is the only one of the four bands she has seen herself, but she says she’s very excited about that concert.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a big turnout for that one.”

The third concert, on Thursday, Feb. 9, features The Travelling Mabels, a folk/country female trio of spirit, spunk and laughter.

The Alberta-based group draws influences ranging from Dolly Parton, The Eagles, and Bob Dylan to Cheryl Crow.

The Travelling Mabels were voted 2011 Group of the Year at the Association of Country Music in Alberta (ACMA) awards.

The final concert of the season takes place on Thursday, March 16 and features an Eva Cassidy Tribute by Cayla Brooke.

Eva Cassidy, who died in 1996 at the age of 33, was an American vocalist and guitarist who played jazz, blues, folk, gospel, country and rock and pop classics.

Two Vancouver vocalists – Brooke and Tom Pickett and a four-piece band, perform the tribute.

Included in the 25-song performance are such different audience favourites as Stormy Monday, Over the Rainbow, Wayfaring Stranger, Fields of Gold and Danny Boy.

Philpott says most people buy concert tickets only for the shows they can attend, but season tickets are available.

“Many people aren’t here for the whole four concerts,” she said, noting the popularity of the series for snowbirds.

Surprisingly, despite the calibre of the music, most people coming to the concerts are living permanently or temporarily in Osoyoos. Philpott is puzzled why the series doesn’t draw more people from Oliver and other communities in the Okanagan.

Some people are especially attracted by certain instruments or music genres, Philpott said.

There’s enough variety at the annual concert series that most people should find music they like at some of the concerts.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance or $25 at the door. Students are $15.

Tickets are available at Imperial Office Pro in Osoyoos and Sundance Video in Oliver.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times