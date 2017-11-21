Osoyoos contractor wins contract from town council to install lighting on Canal Pathway

It was a no-brainer for council to approve a contract to provide lighting for the popular Canal Pathway walking area at Monday’s regular meeting of council.

Not only did Osoyoos-based Balogh Electric have the lowest bid at just over $29,000, but they can complete the project well under budget, which made granting the contract an easy decision.

During the construction of the canal pathway, street light pole bases were installed, but the lights themselves were not, said Jim Dinwoodie, the Town’s director of operational services on Monday. “This contract is for the installation of the first section of decorative street lights between 62nd and 74th Avenues. This section of pathway is frequently utilized by students travelling to and from Osoyoos Secondary School.

“The addition of lighting should help to alleviate any safety concerns users of the pathway may have,” he said.

“The Town of Osoyoos has already purchased the new decorative street light poles and LED lights for this project ($53,000 without taxes) and anticipate their deliver to the operational services yard sometime this week.”

The original project budget was $110,000, but the cost of new poles and lights, installation by Balogh Electric crews and $5,100 in costs to FortisBC will bring the project almost $25,000 under budget, said Dinwoodie.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times