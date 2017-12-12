Osoyoos council considering expansion to six councillors

When Osoyoos residents go to the polls on Oct. 20, 2018, they may be voting for a mayor and six councillors – up from the current four councillors.

Council will be discussing a staff report setting out this option in a special open meeting this Thursday at 9 a.m. The meeting will also consider next year’s budget package and an operating and five-year capital project plan report.

The expansion of council can be done by passing a bylaw at least six months prior to the election, however, once expanded, it cannot be reduced except with the assent of electors.

The report prepared by Janette Van Vianen, director of corporate services, makes no recommendation, but presents the options of preparing the bylaw to expand council or leaving the size of council as is.

The report notes that an expanded council would provide more diverse representation and more bodies when some councillors are absent.

The addition of two councillors, however, would cost about $42,000 to $50,000 more per year for stipends, benefits and expenses of the added councillors.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times