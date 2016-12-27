- Dazzling new fire hall opens its doorsPosted 1 day ago
Osoyoos couple tell MLA they are outraged at pending MSP rate increase for seniors in across this province
Dear Editor:
This is an open letter to Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson. Last week on the news on Global television, we heard that the B.C. Medical Services Plan (MSP) for couples with no children and for seniors, was going up another $14 per month, or $168 per year.
Right now, my husband and I pay $136 per month. The pending increases would bring it to $150 per month for B.C. MSP premiums.
As far as we can find out, no other province in Canada charges their seniors this outrageous monthly premium.
When you only have Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan benefits for your monthly income, it doesn’t go very far.
With all the utilities, food. gas, property taxes and ICBC insurance rates also going up regularly, what you have left is not much.
We are thoroughly disgusted with this government giving funding continually to foreigners who wander into this province and are not B.C. residents or Canadian citizens.
What do we B.C. born Canadian seniors have to look forward to each year with more money disappearing from our pensions with all the prices going up?
Now we are going to be forced to dish out more money that we don’t have for your so-called “carbon taxes.”
Where does this money go?
Please leave us some money so we can enjoy what is left of our so-called “Golden Years.”
I know that you could not live on what we get for our pensions each month. We are not the only seniors who feel this way, but the only ones that have voiced our opinions lately.
Carol and Ivan Vlahovic,
Osoyoos, B.C.
J Brown
December 28, 2016 at 11:53 pm
I so agree. We too are trying desparately to live on an income that consists of CPP and OAS. The ICBC rates are increasing in 2017, MSP rates are once again increasing and covering less, user fees for local and government servoces are increasing…. along with groceries, rents, utilites, etc. How can we be expected to cover the increases… no comparable increase in our pensions. We worked for years and unfortunately did not work for corporations that provided pensions. What is the answer for us?
Some people have never worked (for whatever reason) and receive more benefits for zero costs. There is seriously something wrong with the system that we have. I do not want to see these people have to do without, but don’t see the justice in the retired seniors to have to live in such dire straits either. There has to be some changes. As a starte, medical costs could be put into the provincial tax system as in most provinces in Canada. At least that would cut a break for the very low income individuals and those that can bear the costs would pay it. It would be a start!
BC is also known to take the revenue from the MSP payments and NOT put it all directly to medicare…. Why?