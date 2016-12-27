Osoyoos couple tell MLA they are outraged at pending MSP rate increase for seniors in across this province

Dear Editor:

This is an open letter to Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson. Last week on the news on Global television, we heard that the B.C. Medical Services Plan (MSP) for couples with no children and for seniors, was going up another $14 per month, or $168 per year.

Right now, my husband and I pay $136 per month. The pending increases would bring it to $150 per month for B.C. MSP premiums.

As far as we can find out, no other province in Canada charges their seniors this outrageous monthly premium.

When you only have Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan benefits for your monthly income, it doesn’t go very far.

With all the utilities, food. gas, property taxes and ICBC insurance rates also going up regularly, what you have left is not much.

We are thoroughly disgusted with this government giving funding continually to foreigners who wander into this province and are not B.C. residents or Canadian citizens.

What do we B.C. born Canadian seniors have to look forward to each year with more money disappearing from our pensions with all the prices going up?

Now we are going to be forced to dish out more money that we don’t have for your so-called “carbon taxes.”

Where does this money go?

Please leave us some money so we can enjoy what is left of our so-called “Golden Years.”

I know that you could not live on what we get for our pensions each month. We are not the only seniors who feel this way, but the only ones that have voiced our opinions lately.

Carol and Ivan Vlahovic,

Osoyoos, B.C.