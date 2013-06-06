Osoyoos Credit Union again sponsoring its Christmas in July food drive

Recognizing the need to feed the less fortunate in our community never goes away, the Osoyoos Credit Union is once again organizing its Christmas in July food drive.

Starting this past weekend and continuing through the months of June and July, the credit union has a donation box set up in the lobby of its Main Street branch where donations of non-perishable food items will be collected and then turned over to the Osoyoos Food Bank to help those in need, said Bill Collins, the general manager of the Osoyoos Credit Union.

“I know Pastor Phil Johnson up at the Baptist Church and we were talking one day and he commented on how they always have overwhelming response from the community with their Christmas hampers, but there’s a need in the community throughout the year and things get especially slow in the summer months,” said Collins.

“That stuck in my mind and I went back to our community relations committee with the credit union and thought it would be a great idea to try and sponsor a community event that would help out the food bank when things are a lot slower in the summer.”

Collins and Richard Alexander, the credit union’s marketing representative, came up with the concept of sponsoring a Christmas in July food drive last year. The response from staff members, membership within the credit union and public at large was overwhelming.

“We had fantastic response and raised a significant amount of food for the local food bank, so we knew we would have to do it again,” said Collins. “Our staff members have led the way, but we also have received great support from our members and even from people in the community who don’t belong to the credit union.”

While all donations of non-perishable food items are gladly accepted, items like diapers and toilet paper are also very much appreciated, said Collins.

A few people wanted to donate cash to the good cause last year. While organizers will accept cash donations, they can’t issue a tax receipt, he said. Cash donations made directly to the Osoyoos Food Bank are eligible for a tax receipt as the food bank is a registered charity.

The shelves at the local food bank are generally never lower than during the warm weather months so this event is very much needed in this community and the credit union is proud to have filled a need, said Collins.

“This will hopefully put a lot of food back on the shelves at the food bank and help a lot of people in our community who need help to feed themselves and their family members throughout the year and not just over the holiday season,” he said. “We are a community credit union and we want to be part of our community and give something back to the community and we believe this food drive is helping a lot of people out there who really need it.”