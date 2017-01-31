Osoyoos Desert Centre’s annual program series all set to return

From February through mid-April the Osoyoos Desert Society will once again be hosting its popular Winter/Spring Program Series. This year’s series includes four programs, each featuring a documentary film and guest speaker.

The series kicks off Saturday, Feb. 11 with “The Ocean’s Albatross.” The featured show examines the impact of pollution on our oceans and takes a close-up look at the Great Pacific GarbagePatch, a massive collection of plastic waste brought together by swirling ocean currents.

After the show, Jan Vozenilek and Ryan Cope will share their experiences working on Midway Island, a remote and barely populated atoll in the Pacific Ocean where Albatross babies are dying from ingesting everyday household items discarded by people living thousands of miles away.

The presentation includes tips on what we can do to help protect the Earth’s ocean and aquatic ecosystems.

The second program in the series, scheduled for March 11, features the film Wild Ways.

The documentary highlights efforts to preserve bears, elephants and other cherished species by connecting the world’s wildlife refuges.

Learn about an approach called “connectivity conservation” and how initiatives like Yellowstone to Yukon are working to link protected land. After the film, researcher Brett Ford will be on hand to discuss badger populations in B.C. and his study on badger genetics and gene flow between British Columbia and the United States.

On March 25 the series continues with a program exploring the fascinating world of snakes.

View the documentary Sophisticated Serpents for a revealing look at these often misunderstood animals—from the lethal arsenal of rattlesnakes and cobras to the beauty of courting kingsnakes and anacondas giving birth. Following the film, snake researcher Jared Maida will be on hand to talk about local snakes and his findings from years of rattlesnake study around Osoyoos.

The fourth and final program, held on April 15, shines the spotlight on Canada’s imperiled caribou.

The featured documentary, Billion Dollar Caribou, follows the Little Smoky caribou herd in the foothills of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains and includes discussions by conservation experts, aboriginal groups, researchers, government and industry about caribou conservation.

After the film, biologist Daryll Hebert will talk about the challenges facing Canada’s caribou and his first-hand experience trying to preserve this iconic species.

Admission to the Osoyoos Desert Society’s Winter/Spring Program Series is by donation. Programs run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Watermark Beach Resort.

For more information about the series, contact the Osoyoos Desert Society by e-mail at mail@desert.org or by calling 250-495-2470.

To stay up-to-date on all of the Desert Society’s events, visit the Society’s website at www.desert.org and click on the News and Events page.

Denise Eastlick, the desert centre’s longtime executive director, said the winter/spring program series has proven to be a huge success over the past couple of years and she’s expecting good crowds at all four events scheduled over the next several weeks.

The Osoyoos Desert Society is a non-profit society founded in 1991 to conserve the biologically rich and diverse habitats of British Columbia’s Southern Interior. Through habitat conservation, restoration and education, the Society strives to generate public knowledge, respect and active concern for ecosystems worldwide.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times