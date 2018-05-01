Home   >   News   >   Osoyoos Dragon Boat Club draws newbies to open house

Osoyoos Dragon Boat Club draws newbies to open house

By on May 1, 2018

The Desert Spirit Osoyoos Dragon Boat Club held an open house on Sunday to introduce potential new members to the sport. The newbies, accompanied by veterans, paddled under the bridge and around the South Basin, which was sheltered from the gusty north wind. Turnout at the open house was so good, that it took two boats trips holding 20 to give everyone a chance. (Richard McGuire photo)

