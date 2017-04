Osoyoos Times wins five awards in national CCNA competitions We’ve done it again. For the fourth consecutive year, the... Posted 21 hours ago

For independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle, all politics is about health For independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle, the May 9 provincial... Posted 21 hours ago

It’s easier now to vote in advance as polls open six days in total starting this weekend More and more people are voting ahead of election day... Posted 21 hours ago

Volunteers who make Osoyoos great are honoured at appreciation banquet After a busy and rewarding 45-year career in nursing, Birgit... Posted 21 hours ago

School board appoints new principals While one vice-principal is leaving, another administrator is getting ready... Posted 21 hours ago

Osoyoos Elementary School kids pitch in and clean up for Earth Day Posted 21 hours ago