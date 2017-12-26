Don't miss
Osoyoos Elementary School students perform in Christmas-themed concert
By staff1 on December 26, 2017
Students from Osoyoos Elementary School sang, acted and played instruments at the Sonora Community Centre last Thursday before a packed audience of proud parents and grandparents. The show moved at a quick pace while managing to include the entire school from the very youngest StrongStart children to those in the Grades 6 and 7 bands. (Richard McGuire photos)