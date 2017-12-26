Home   >   Featured   >   Osoyoos Elementary School students perform in Christmas-themed concert

By on December 26, 2017

The kindergarten classes of Lisa Kunz and Rebecca Bayda scored very high on the cuteness index when they performed for proud parents and grandparents Thursday evening at Osoyoos Elementary School’s annual Christmas concert. The show moved at a quick pace while managing to include the entire school from the very youngest StrongStart children to those in the Grades 6 and 7 bands. (Richard McGuire photo)

Students from Osoyoos Elementary School sang, acted and played instruments at the Sonora Community Centre last Thursday before a packed audience of proud parents and grandparents. The show moved at a quick pace while managing to include the entire school from the very youngest StrongStart children to those in the Grades 6 and 7 bands. (Richard McGuire photos)

Tessa Fontayne and Shuyoum Dahal were among the musicians in the Grade 6 Band. The band has only been playing together since the fall. (Richard McGuire photo)

The youngsters in the StrongStart program were entertaining and cute. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Hockey Academy sang a version of All I Want for Christmas. (Richard McGuire photo)

Elves Lenny Hachey and Alesia Dortman set out to find Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole in the school play. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Grade 1/2 classes of Amanda Stene, Roberta Snow and Meagan Bento were decked in Santa hats as they performed at Osoyoos Elementary School’s annual Christmas concert. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Grade 2 classes of Julie Dias and Carolyn Dvorack wore shiny Christmas tree garlands. (Richard McGuire photo)

Students from Grade 3 classes of Chris Lewis and Richard Bayliss sing Brr It’s Cold Outside BC. (Richard McGuire photo)

All the classes from Osoyoos Elementary School crammed onto the stage, in front of it and beside it to sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas as the grande finale. (Richard McGuire photo)

