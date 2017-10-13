Osoyoos Elementary students get lesson on firefighting

Helen Zakall, a student at Osoyoos Elementary School, tries her hand at aiming a fire hose, with some help from Osoyoos firefighter Jason Wood. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students at Osoyoos Elementary School evacuated their school Wednesday morning for a fire drill that coincided with Fire Prevention Week. After they went through a roll call in the schoolyard, they heard the sound of sirens as the Osoyoos Fire Department arrived with their firetrucks. The firefighters laid out hoses and got the children involved a relay where they connected fire hoses and blasted pylons with water. (Richard McGuire photos)
Teacher Ryan Miller does a roll call of his students after they leave Osoyoos Elementary School during a fire drill on Wednesday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jim Liebel of the Osoyoos Fire Department brings out a hose for a demonstration for students of Osoyoos Elementary School. He is followed by firefighters Ryan McCaskill and Jason Wood. (Richard McGuire photo)
Troy Stene (left in red), Zephyr Peltier and Rory Antonello (both at right in blue) race out in a relay to attach fire hoses and spray water. (Richard McGuire photo)
Rory Antonello and Zephyr Peltier get a lesson in connecting hoses during a fire demonstration at Osoyoos Elementary School. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Elementary students Rory Antonello and Landon Cooley get some direction on aiming hoses from Osoyoos firefighters Jim Liebel and Ryan McCaskill. (Rihcard McGuire photo)
Ayslin Purssey tries to knock over a pylon with a powerful blast of water with some help from Osoyoos firefighter Shayden Stark. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dominic Armstrong gets a taste of firefighting skills with help from Osoyoos firefighter Ryan McCaskill. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos Elementary students Victoria Pennington, Mariah Ondrus, Drake Fodey and Hali Steiner use a little teamwork to fire a hose, with guidance from Osoyoos firefighter Jason Wood. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jaxson Bartsch, Eliotte Butt, Steele Law and John Bourne use some teamwork to aim a fire hose at a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Osoyoos Elementary School. (Richard McGuire photo)
Osoyoos firefighter Ryan McCaskill points to a pylon for some Osoyoos Elementary School students to knock over with a fire hose. From left are Jesse Pyatt, Cooper Jahn and Logan Fletcher. (Richard McGuire photo)