Osoyoos Elementary students join with Sen Pok Chin to celebrate Aboriginal Day

Students from Sen Pok Chin school in Oliver gave a lesson to Grade 6 students from Osoyoos Elementary School on how to play drums and sing songs of the Okanagan people. This was one of the activities to celebrate Aboriginal Day on June 21 at Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre. After rehearsing together, the students from the two schools performed together. Henry Michel, who works with the cultural program at Sen Pok Chin and directed the activity, said he was proud of how well the students did after a short rehearsal. (Richard McGuire photos)