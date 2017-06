UPDATED: Marina, town boat launches reopen, but caution still advised This story has been updated to include developments over the... Posted 16 hours ago

Larson back as PS for rural education – for now Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson has been reappointed as Parliamentary Secretary... Posted 16 hours ago

Local cherries are here! – Rai brothers open fruit stand and others will soon follow “You’re late,” I joked. Two weeks ago, Sarabjit Rai of... Posted 16 hours ago

OSS Storm the Wall signals that school year end is approaching Students at Osoyoos Secondary School (OSS) participated in their annual... Posted 16 hours ago

High-tech hospital on wheels rolls into Oliver Meet Apollo. His eyes are a little creepy but he’s... Posted 16 hours ago

Museum’s ‘Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!’ is a big hit in first year Many teams competed in Sunday’s “Great Osoyoos Day of Adventure!”... Posted 16 hours ago