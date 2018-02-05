Home   >   Featured   >   Osoyoos Elementary students show off many talents

Osoyoos Elementary students show off many talents

By on February 5, 2018

Zoe Hawitt and Natalie Campbell leap into the air during a dance performance at Osoyoos Elementary School’s talent show. (Richard McGuire photo)

Osoyoos Elementary’s got talent.

Students from all grades showed off some of those talents in a show Friday before fellow students and proud parents at the Sonora Community Centre.

Some told jokes, some danced, sang, played instruments or performed magic tricks.

Here are a few of the talented kids.

(Richard McGuire photos)

Emma Peace, in Grade 2, shows off her skills with a hula hoop. (Richard McGuire photo)

Chase Salmond sings at the Osoyoos Elementary School talent show on Friday. (Richard McGuire photo)

Liam Kunz plays a piano piece. (Richard McGuire photo)

McKhai Lennon entertains with a song. (Richard McGuire photo)

Becca Knight (left) and Nadie Steiner became dancing dinosaurs. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

