Osoyoos gets $100,000 Rural Dividend grant to study feasibility of new community health centre

Osoyoos is receiving a $100,000 grant under the provincial government’s Rural Dividend program to conduct a study into the development of a community health centre.

The town is one of four Okanagan communities receiving a total of more than $784,000 under the program, which aims to boost economic development in rural communities, the province announced Monday.

The town will be able to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the development of a community health centre for the area’s residents and visitors, the provincial government said in a news release.

“The long-term objectives of the health centre project include increasing the number of local doctors and developing partnerships with medical programs to use Osoyoos as a rural training centre,” the release said.

The announcement was made Monday by Doug Donaldson, minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The other Okanagan communities receiving grants are Summerland, Peachland and Oliver.

Summerland is getting $435,000 for a trails redevelopment master plan.

Peachland is getting $200,000 for a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk for a waterfront trail.

Oliver is getting $49,660 to help develop a new brand for the community and a marketing strategy.

More than $10.1 million is being awarded province-wide to 90 eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations under the B.C. Rural Dividend program, which was established by the former B.C. Liberal government.

“This new funding will help rural communities grow their economies and create jobs – now and for the next generation,” Donaldson said.

SPECIAL TO THE TIME

Osoyoos Times