Osoyoos girl visits Santa Claus in Oliver

By on November 28, 2017

Laila Shala from Osoyoos ponders for a moment before telling Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas during a special visit to Royal LePage South Country Realty prior to Oliver’s Christmas Light Up last Friday. The annual Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up event takes place this weekend, starting with a parade and numerous other events on Friday evening and continuing with Breakfast With Santa on Saturday morning at Troy’s Grill in Osoyoos. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

