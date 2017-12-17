- New RCMP corporal happy to be back in small communityPosted 4 days ago
- Okanagan partners pool efforts to explore possibility of indoor aquatic facilityPosted 4 days ago
- IH declares outbreak of meningococcal diseasePosted 5 days ago
- Town looking at three-per-cent property tax hike in next year’s budgetPosted 5 days ago
- Residents oppose plans for East Bench cell towerPosted 6 days ago
- Competing electronic petitions to federal government take opposite positions on planned national park reservePosted 6 days ago
- Osoyoos woman reunited with beloved pet after thief steals her carPosted 6 days ago
- LSIB says park discussions must be respectful and inclusivePosted 6 days ago
- BC Corrections report sheds light on good, bad and ugly at Okanagan Correctional CentrePosted 6 days ago
Osoyoos in Lights
Some Osoyoos homeowners go all out with Christmas lights each year, creating spectacles worth stopping and admiring. Some put dozens or even hundreds of hours of work into their decorations.
The Town of Osoyoos has also decorated town hall, Main Street and several other locations in town.
We’ve taken a tour of the town and photographed many of this year’s highlights. Inevitably we’ve missed some, so if there locations you think we’ve overlooked, please leave a comment and we’ll try to get to them.
Most of the homes we visited this year put on spectacular displays every year. But there are some new ones, as well as some that have been decorated in the past, but for whatever reason, haven’t done it this year.
Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year.
(Richard McGuire photos)