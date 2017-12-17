Osoyoos in Lights

Some Osoyoos homeowners go all out with Christmas lights each year, creating spectacles worth stopping and admiring. Some put dozens or even hundreds of hours of work into their decorations.

The Town of Osoyoos has also decorated town hall, Main Street and several other locations in town.

We’ve taken a tour of the town and photographed many of this year’s highlights. Inevitably we’ve missed some, so if there locations you think we’ve overlooked, please leave a comment and we’ll try to get to them.

Most of the homes we visited this year put on spectacular displays every year. But there are some new ones, as well as some that have been decorated in the past, but for whatever reason, haven’t done it this year.

Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year.

(Richard McGuire photos)