Home   >   Featured   >   Osoyoos in Lights

Osoyoos in Lights

By on December 17, 2017

The Osoyoos sign and garden at the intersection of highways 97 and 3 is colourfully lit to greet visitors. (Richard McGuire photo)

Some Osoyoos homeowners go all out with Christmas lights each year, creating spectacles worth stopping and admiring. Some put dozens or even hundreds of hours of work into their decorations.

The Town of Osoyoos has also decorated town hall, Main Street and several other locations in town.

We’ve taken a tour of the town and photographed many of this year’s highlights. Inevitably we’ve missed some, so if there locations you think we’ve overlooked, please leave a comment and we’ll try to get to them.

Most of the homes we visited this year put on spectacular displays every year. But there are some new ones, as well as some that have been decorated in the past, but for whatever reason, haven’t done it this year.

Merry Christmas to all and a Happy New Year.

(Richard McGuire photos)

Highway 97 between Roads 19 and 20. (Richard McGuire photo)

Highway 97 north of 89th Street. (Richard McGuire phto)

Highway 97 north of 89th Street. (Richard McGuire phto)

Highway 97 north of 89th Street. (Richard McGuire phto)

Highway 97 north of 89th Street. (Richard McGuire phto)

Residents of Lobelia Drive near 32nd Avenue have decorated their shared backyard with lights and inflatable Christmas decorations. (Richard McGuire photo)

The adjoining front yards between the Katerenchuk and Hassen homes on Lobelia Drive are always lit up with lights and inflatable decorations. Mat Hassen has had to pull back this year as his son Matthew recovers from a kidney transplant, but the Katerenchuks and other neighbours have picked up the slack. This year there’s a Canada 150 theme. (Richard McGuire photo)

5816 Oleander Drive. (Richard McGuire photo)

5816 Oleander Drive. (Richard McGuire photo)

5816 Oleander Drive. (Richard McGuire photo)

Jim Liebel’s home, on the Osoyoos East Bench lights up the area with zillions of lights. We would not be surprised if astronauts could see it from outer space. (Richard McGuire photo)

Jim Liebel’s home, on the Osoyoos East Bench lights up the area with zillions of lights. We would not be surprised if astronauts could see it from outer space. (Richard McGuire photo)

Jim Liebel’s home, on the Osoyoos East Bench lights up the area with zillions of lights. We would not be surprised if astronauts could see it from outer space. (Richard McGuire photo)

Jim Liebel’s home, on the Osoyoos East Bench lights up the area with zillions of lights. We would not be surprised if astronauts could see it from outer space. (Richard McGuire photo)

6 Santa Rosa Place. (Richard McGuire photo)

8207 87th Street. (Richard McGuire photo)

Downtown Osoyoos is lit up with Christmas lights as passing cars leave ghostly streaks of light. The star effect on the lamps is caused by the camera lens aperture. (Richard McGuire photo)

Downtown Osoyoos is lit up with Christmas lights as passing cars leave ghostly streaks of light. The star effect on the lamps is caused by the camera lens aperture. (Richard McGuire photo)

Passing cars leave streaks of light in a time exposure photo of the lights at town hall. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *