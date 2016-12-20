Osoyoos in Lights

As in previous years, the Jim Liebel house on the East Bench at 25th Street and 52nd Avenue has the most extensive display of lights and decorations. (Richard McGuire photo)
As in previous years, the Jim Liebel house on the East Bench at 25th Street and 52nd Avenue has the most extensive display of lights and decorations. (Richard McGuire photo)
Mike Cudmore at 8308 Kingfisher Drive goes all out for Halloween, but he also enjoys his Christmas decorations. (Richard McGuire photo)
Dan Burton at 5816 Oleander Drive always puts on a great lighting show at Christmastime. (Richard McGuire photo)
When Mat Hassen runs out of space at his own house at 3204 Lobelia Drive, he puts his decorations on the neighbours’ lawns. (Richard McGuire photo)
A tall tree is decorated at the end of Wildflower Court. (Richard McGuire photo)
This house on Highway 97 between 89th Street and 62nd Avenue has always done a great job of lights, but they’ve got even more this year. (Richard McGuire photo)
We spent a cold December night photographing Christmas lights at homes in Osoyoos. Some of the regulars are back with even better displays this year. Some who have decorated in past years have cut back this year. Here are a few of this year’s highlights. (Richard McGuire photos)