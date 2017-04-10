Osoyoos Legion honours war veterans during Vimy Ridge ceremony

One hundred years ago the Battle of Vimy Ridge was a defining moment for Canada, and the Osoyoos Legion played a big part in remembering that during a special wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday.

A small group of people gathered at the town cenotaph to learn about the 10,500 Canadians killed and wounded in the historic battle of 1917.

Legion Padre Rev. Stephen Hershey referred to a news article that stated the death of these soldiers were only realized when they didn’t show up for roll call the next morning.

Hershey said those who were in the trenches at Vimy Ridge were motivated to sign up for a lot of reasons, including patriotism, anger at the imperialism of other nations, or just because they heard that they would be given a new pair of boots and three meals a day.

Regardless of why they signed up, they went “over the top” that day with hope and optimism as to what they would accomplish, the reverend said.

“I believe that those young men were inspired by hope, not fear. They wanted to make a difference. They hoped that by their action that day they might contribute to the building of a world of more freedom, more justice, more compassion, and more care for our neighbours.”

Hershey said there is a lot of fear in the world today – fear of people who have different customs than we do, fear of people who believe different ideas than we do, and fear of people who come from different places.

“When we are fearful, we build walls around ourselves to protect us from those whom we consider outsiders, we separate ourselves from those who are different, and we turn our backs on their need.”

Hershey noted that the power of teamwork displayed by the soldiers was incredible. Many of them were newcomers to Canada, but they were one team regardless of what they did and where they came from.

“They were all men who had decided that serving their country and making the ultimate sacrifice was what they should do.”

Hershey said a major element of the Canadians’ success was that so many won small fights and skirmishes that led to the greater victory.

He pointed out that, before the Battle of Vimy Ridge, maps were the property of officers only, because soldiers were basically told what to do, and they did it.

“With something as simple as a map, it allowed soldiers to apply their own creativity as they moved forward.”

Hershey said Sunday’s gathering was not just remembering what happened at Vimy Ridge, it was preparing for the future.

“To prepare in hope – striving to make a difference as we live in hope of a better world.”

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said Canadian soldiers volunteered themselves to ensure a peaceful world.

“Parents and children worked long hours in factories to support the war effort.”

Now, the people who benefit from these war heroes’ sacrifices are serving their communities as volunteers as their way to honour the veterans, McKortoff said.

Legion president Bruce Davies said the stark reality of trench warfare set in quickly but paved the way for common ground through camaraderie.

“Conditions were described as dirty, wet, rat infested and just plain miserable with little relief.”

Davies said fear was a constant companion, noting that soldiers feared unrelenting machine gun fire, artillery fire and gas.

He pointed out that Vimy Ridge was a battle that was nearly all Canadian, a battle that many say formed the country.

Davies said going home and returning to a life before Vimy wasn’t that simple.

“History has shown that you cannot take everyday people, put them into horrific conditions found in warfare and then expect them to return to civilian life as it was before. War changes people in so many ways that I cannot begin to name them all.”

Davies said many returning veterans could not work due to their injuries and post-traumatic stress.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times