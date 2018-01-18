- Osoyoos man, 21, facing charges relating to recent break-insPosted 10 mins ago
- Council rejects proposal to add two councillorsPosted 1 day ago
- For the hockey Coyotes, Osoyoos is ‘Terrace South’; a third of team has played together since minor hockeyPosted 1 day ago
- VIDEO: Linda Larson reflects on a ‘strange’ 2017, and shares plans for 2018, including eliminating time change and dealing with cannabis legalizationPosted 1 day ago
- Osoyoos supports municipal bid for share of pot taxesPosted 1 day ago
- Public has chance to give budget input on ThursdayPosted 1 day ago
Osoyoos man, 21, facing charges relating to recent break-ins
Kael Svendsen, 21, of Osoyoos appeared in Penticton court on Wednesday to face 13 criminal charges relating to recent break-ins and thefts.
Osoyoos RCMP said they responded on Nov. 25 to a residential break and enter on 2nd Ave.
Subsequent investigation led them to a hotel room where a search warrant was conducted and a large number of stolen items were seized.
Police said many of the items had been stolen in days leading up to the seizure both in residential break-ins and thefts from vehicles.
A firearm was also seized from the room.
Svendsen was charged with one count of break and enter, eight counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of possession of a firearm without a permit and once count of unsafe storage of a firearm.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES
Osoyoos Times