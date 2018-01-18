Home   >   Featured   >   Osoyoos man, 21, facing charges relating to recent break-ins

Osoyoos man, 21, facing charges relating to recent break-ins

By on January 18, 2018

Osoyoos RCMP recovered stolen property from a hotel room and a local man, Kael Svenden, 21, faces charges. (Richard McGuire file photo)

Kael Svendsen, 21, of Osoyoos appeared in Penticton court on Wednesday to face 13 criminal charges relating to recent break-ins and thefts.

Osoyoos RCMP said they responded on Nov. 25 to a residential break and enter on 2nd Ave.

Subsequent investigation led them to a hotel room where a search warrant was conducted and a large number of stolen items were seized.

Police said many of the items had been stolen in days leading up to the seizure both in residential break-ins and thefts from vehicles.

A firearm was also seized from the room.

Svendsen was charged with one count of break and enter, eight counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of possession of a firearm without a permit and once count of unsafe storage of a firearm.

