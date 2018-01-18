Osoyoos man, 21, facing charges relating to recent break-ins

Kael Svendsen, 21, of Osoyoos appeared in Penticton court on Wednesday to face 13 criminal charges relating to recent break-ins and thefts.

Osoyoos RCMP said they responded on Nov. 25 to a residential break and enter on 2nd Ave.

Subsequent investigation led them to a hotel room where a search warrant was conducted and a large number of stolen items were seized.

Police said many of the items had been stolen in days leading up to the seizure both in residential break-ins and thefts from vehicles.

A firearm was also seized from the room.

Svendsen was charged with one count of break and enter, eight counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of possession of a firearm without a permit and once count of unsafe storage of a firearm.

